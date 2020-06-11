Northeast Ohio weather: Significantly cooler air arrives for the weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - You’ve probably noticed that much cooler, drier air has moved into NE Ohio today.
Doesn’t it feel great outside?
Temperatures will stay very comfortable through the overnight hours.
We’ll fall into the upper 50s and lower 60s by morning.
Skies will remain generally clear.
Friday will be stunning.
Highs will top out in the mid 70s, under mostly sunny skies.
The only fly in the ointment will be the threat for a passing shower or thunderstorm during the afternoon.
Not everyone will see rain.
I would not cancel my outdoor plans for tomorrow.
Just have a plan to run inside if it starts raining.
Our big weather story for the upcoming weekend will be significantly cooler temperatures.
Highs will only climb into the mid and upper 60s each day.
Brr!
Typical highs this time of the year are in the upper 70s.
Temperatures will rebound next week.
