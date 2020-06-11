2 Strong 4 Bullies
Trial begins for man accused of killing daughter of Cleveland reverend

Jamal Kukla (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jury selection began Monday for the 29-year-old man man accused of beating a reverend’s daughter to death in Slavic Village in 2018.

Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Deborah Turner is presiding over the trial of Jamal Kukla, 29.

In June 2020, Kukla was indicted on the charges of aggravated murder, murder, kidnapping, felonious assault, gross abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.

The body of Jasmine Washington, 31, was found hidden under stairs outside the Broadway Christian Church on Sept. 17, 2018.

Kukla was arrested on May 27, 2020 after police said his DNA matched DNA evidence collected from the crime scene.

“More and more, familial analysis positively links DNA evidence from a crime scene to a suspect, providing investigators with leads that crack a case,” Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said. “I’m thankful that our Bureau of Criminal Investigations team was able to assist our local and federal partners in solving this brutal homicide.”

Jasmine Washington's family made this poster after she died.
Jasmine Washington's family made this poster after she died.(WOIO)

Washington leaves behind three children.

Her father is a reverend at Straightway Bible Fellowship in Cleveland Heights.

