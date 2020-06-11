Opening statements begin in trial for man accused of killing Cleveland reverend’s daughter

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Opening statements began Wednesday in the trial against the 29-year-old man accused of beating a reverend’s daughter to death in Slavic Village in 2018.

Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Deborah Turner is presiding over the trial of Jamal Kukla, 29.

In June 2020, Kukla was indicted on the charges of aggravated murder, murder, kidnapping, felonious assault, gross abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.

The body of Jasmine Washington, 31, was found hidden under stairs outside the Broadway Christian Church on Sept. 17, 2018.

Kukla was arrested on May 27, 2020 after police said his DNA matched DNA evidence collected from the crime scene.

Jasmine Washington's family made this poster after she died. (WOIO)

Washington leaves behind three children.

Her father is a reverend at Straightway Bible Fellowship in Cleveland Heights.