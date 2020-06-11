2 Strong 4 Bullies
Free Turkeys
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

‘I really want to ask this person, why my daughter?’: Father of Cleveland murder victim

Jamal Kukla (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Jamal Kukla (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)((Source: Cleveland police))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police officers took the stand Thursday in the jury trial for Jamal Kukla, 29.

Kukla’s trial began Oct. 31 in front of Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Deborah Turner.

Cleveland police said Kukla killed Jasmine Washington, 31, in Sept. 2018 in Slavic Village.

Washington’s body was found hidden under stairs outside the Broadway Christian Church on Sept. 17, 2018.

Kukla was arrested on May 27, 2020 after police said his DNA matched DNA evidence collected from the crime scene.

In June 2020, Kukla was indicted on the charges of aggravated murder, murder, kidnapping, felonious assault, gross abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.

Jasmine Washington's family made this poster after she died.
Jasmine Washington's family made this poster after she died.(WOIO)

Washington leaves behind three children.

Her father is a reverend at Straightway Bible Fellowship in Cleveland Heights. Washington’s family has been in the courtroom during the trial.

It is not clear how Kukla and Washington are connected.

Most Read

FILE - Protesters rally at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio, in support of abortion after...
Abortion ban permanently blocked in Ohio
The BP Husky Toledo Refinery has been shut down after two people lost their lives in a fire at...
There are two reasons your gas prices are going up in Northeast Ohio
Boy forced to stand in corner while holding a gallon jug of water
Prosecutor: Euclid couple shot boy with BB gun, forced him to eat off floor during years of torture
Alexander Dunn (Source: Westlake police)
European man travels to Westlake to meet 16-year-old girl
Elyria police find four dead
Elyria police: 4 found dead, all related to each other

Latest News

Rajah McQueen was last seen driving in Cleveland on June 26, 2021.
Can you help solve this case? FBI, police make urgent plea to find missing mom last seen in June 2021
Patient not hurt after carjacking outside the UH Seidman Cancer Center
It is now easier for people to learn about, report scams
April Lynn Magana (Source: WOIO)
Judge drops murder charge against Cleveland man accused of killing 3 people