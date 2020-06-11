‘I really want to ask this person, why my daughter?’: Father of Cleveland murder victim

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police officers took the stand Thursday in the jury trial for Jamal Kukla, 29.

Kukla’s trial began Oct. 31 in front of Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Deborah Turner.

Cleveland police said Kukla killed Jasmine Washington, 31, in Sept. 2018 in Slavic Village.

Washington’s body was found hidden under stairs outside the Broadway Christian Church on Sept. 17, 2018.

Kukla was arrested on May 27, 2020 after police said his DNA matched DNA evidence collected from the crime scene.

In June 2020, Kukla was indicted on the charges of aggravated murder, murder, kidnapping, felonious assault, gross abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.

Jasmine Washington's family made this poster after she died. (WOIO)

Washington leaves behind three children.

Her father is a reverend at Straightway Bible Fellowship in Cleveland Heights. Washington’s family has been in the courtroom during the trial.

It is not clear how Kukla and Washington are connected.