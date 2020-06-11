Ohio National Guard ramps up testing at nursing homes as death toll continues to swell

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio National Guard members continue to ramp up testing for COVID-19 in nursing homes.
Gov. Mike DeWine’s goal is to test all staff members and some residents at Ohio’s nursing homes.
So far they've been to 21 facilities and they're just getting started.
More than 100 Ohio National Guard members, including medical professionals, are working across the state to check for outbreaks of COVID-19 in nursing homes.
They hit the ground in late May and will be checking in on more than 900 nursing facilities in Ohio.
All staff members will be tested, but only some residents will be sampled for the virus.
Back in May, DeWine said at a press conference and in a tweet that “testing of residents will be based on a clinically-driven strategy that targets those who have likely been exposed to #COVID19.”
19 Investigates found 3,142 staff and 25 residents have been tested by the Ohio National Guard so far, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
The latest numbers show 1,745 nursing home residents have died from COVID-19, including 369 residents who died before April 15, according to ODH.
That’s up by 104 deaths since last week.
6,113 residents and 2,804 staff tested positive for the virus since April 15, bringing the total to 8,917 cases of COVID-19 in nursing homes.
Regular visitation is still not allowed at nursing homes because of coronavirus.
