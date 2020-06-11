Pet food pickup helping owners in Cuyahoga County amid coronavirus crisis

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Friends of the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter is helping pet owners in Cuyahoga County amid the coronavirus crisis with a pet food pickup on Saturday.
The pet food pickup will take place from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter on 9500 Sweet Valley Dr. in Valley View.
Dry and wet food for cats and dogs will be available for curbside pickup.
FCCAS invites Cuyahoga County residents to come and fill out an application with their contact information and the number of dogs and cats in their household.
To speed up the process, you can download the application at www.fccas.org and bring it with you.
Food will be given out on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Since the food has been donated by generous community members, FCCAS said it cannot guarantee availability of brands, flavors, or ingredients.
“We know that even with the lockdown gradually lifting, there are still people struggling financially. We want to make sure families can keep their beloved pets even when times are tough,” says FCCAS President Becky Bynum.
