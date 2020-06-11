PNC banks opening some of their lobbies, by appointment only

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - PNC Bank announced they will be reopening some of their lobbies.
In March, PNC switched to drive-thru services only due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Now, customers can make an appointment to go back inside the building to do their banking.
You need to call your local branch to schedule an appointment.
Bank officials said there will be increased cleaning procedures, clear panels at the teller lines and in offices and bankers will be wearing masks.
Drive-thru services will continue.
