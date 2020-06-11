Thousands still without power after Wednesday’s severe storms ripped through Northeast Ohio

By Rachel Vadaj | June 11, 2020 at 4:27 AM EDT - Updated June 11 at 5:10 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - FirstEnergy reported about 90,000 Northern Ohio customers were without power as a turbulent, 60 mph squall line swept across the region on Wednesday night.

As of 4:25 a.m., over 42,000 Northeast Ohio customers are still in the dark.

Here the county-by-county breakdown of outages according to the FirstEnergy 24/7 Power Center:

Ashland: 969

Ashtabula: 488

Cuyahoga: 11,362

Erie: 9,881

Geauga: 756

Holmes: 71

Huron: 117

Lake: 208

Lorain: 3,348

Mahoning: 557

Medina: 57

Ottawa: 5,145

Portage: 487

Stark: 191

Summit: 5,201

Trumbull: 3,342

Wayne: 58

[ Sandusky theater destroyed, 90,000+ power outages across Northeast Ohio and mammoth rainbow appears in Cleveland (video) ]

A mammoth rainbow was seen Wednesday evening across Parma and Cleveland’s West Side after the storm passed:

Damage and downed trees are also being reported across the region.

The State Theatre in Sandusky has been destroyed; watch the theatre collapse below:

