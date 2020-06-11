Thousands still without power after Wednesday’s severe storms ripped through Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - FirstEnergy reported about 90,000 Northern Ohio customers were without power as a turbulent, 60 mph squall line swept across the region on Wednesday night.
As of 4:25 a.m., over 42,000 Northeast Ohio customers are still in the dark.
Here the county-by-county breakdown of outages according to the FirstEnergy 24/7 Power Center:
Ashland: 969
Ashtabula: 488
Cuyahoga: 11,362
Erie: 9,881
Geauga: 756
Holmes: 71
Huron: 117
Lake: 208
Lorain: 3,348
Mahoning: 557
Medina: 57
Ottawa: 5,145
Portage: 487
Stark: 191
Summit: 5,201
Trumbull: 3,342
Wayne: 58
A mammoth rainbow was seen Wednesday evening across Parma and Cleveland’s West Side after the storm passed:
Damage and downed trees are also being reported across the region.
The State Theatre in Sandusky has been destroyed; watch the theatre collapse below:
