32-year-old man dies after being shot multiple times on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 32-year-old man has died after being found shot multiple times on the city’s East side Wednesday evening.
Cleveland police were called out to the 1600 block of E. 93rd Street around 10:40 p.m. for a man shot.
Officers administered first aid, before EMS transported him to University Hospitals.
Residents told police they heard gunshots, but did not see the actual shooting.
The victim’s name has not yet been released.
There are no arrests.
