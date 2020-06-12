Akron Police arrest man accused murdering victim with blunt force and fire

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Police Department confirmed a suspect is behind bars after the sudden death of 59-year-old Gregory Brewster was ruled a homicide.
Police reported the incident as a “sudden death” on Tuesday after officers were called to the 2700 block of Manchester Road at 7 p.m. on Sunday for a cardiac arrest.
When authorities arrived, they found Brewster behind a business and pronounced him dead at the scene, according to the report.
Police later confirmed that Brewster’s death is being investigated as a homicide after he was set on fire and suffered a blunt force head injury.
On Friday, Akron Police announced patrol officers arrested 57-year-old William Preston just before 5 p.m. on Thursday in the 600 block of Flora Avenue.
Police said Preston was brought to the Detective Bureau where he was interviewed and later charged with the murder of Gregory Brewster.
