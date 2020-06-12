Arrest warrant issued for man accused of murder, burglary in Canton

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton police are attempting to locate a man accused of killing one person and shooting another during an incident on Thursday afternoon.
According to investigators, police found two people shot on Navarre Road at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Paramedics took both shooting victims to area hospitals where one of them, later identified as 35-year-old Canton resident Jermaine Gaitor, died from the gunshot wounds.
The condition of the second victim, a 36-year-old Canton man, is not known at this time.
While investigating, police determined that 32-year-old Dometrious Boles, of Massillon, is connected to the shooting.
Arrest warrants for aggravated murder, four counts of felonious assault, and aggravated burglary have been issued for Boles.
Anyone with information about Boles and the shooting are asked to call Canton police detectives at 330-489-3144.
