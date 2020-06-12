Cavaliers talk of “uplifting people”

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As Kevin Love was finishing his zoom meeting today, Collin Sexton was ready to start his. And it was apparent: even three months apart, the chemistry is still strong.
“What up boy?", Sexton asked as he crashed Love’s goodbye with reporters.
“I thought you did something different with your hair?” Love joked.
“I was bored at the house," Sexton answered.
“This year we definitely locked in, definitely was together a lot more,” Sexton said. “Off the court, once you get chemistry, your chemistry will always get better on the court.”
Sexton proved that in his second season, throwing down 21 a night before it abruptly stopped, but ... he wants so much more.
“I felt the Rising Stars game, I know what it feels like, so next season, I want to push towards the All-Star game," Sexton said.
“I wanted to see how he (Sexton) would finish the season,” Love said, “I knew he’d finish strong. He’s one of the guys who’s gonna take a big step this summer, because he just chases the game and works so incredibly hard.”
Of course, not all of the conversations are about basketball these days. Racial injustice, and the current climate in our country, demands action.
“I can’t tell you some of the things we’re gonna do, as a team and as a whole,” Sexton says, “but we’re definitely gonna make an impact on a lot of different things like that.”
“I talked to Chris Paul and the Obama Foundation, and just wanted to take a step back and lend an ear,” Love says, “and ask, how can we continue to uplift people?”
