“After considering the health and safety of the thousands of people involved in the Air Show as well as the large crowds that gather outside the gates on beaches, buildings, parks, etc., the Executive Committee of the Cleveland National Air Show, Inc. Board of Trustees made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s Air Show. Though regrettable, this action was necessary to protect the spectators, exhibitors, volunteers, vendors, performers, concessionaires, sponsors and employees.”

Air Show Executive Director Kim Dell