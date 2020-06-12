2,508 coronavirus deaths reported in Ohio, at least 40,424 cases statewide

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Friday, the Ohio Department of Health said 2,508 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 40,424 cases reported statewide.
Out of the total 6,814 hospitalizations reported on Friday, at least a total of 1,745 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
You can view how the state breaks everything down below.
An additional 2,905 cases and 228 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
There are 2,280 confirmed dead in Ohio, and 37,519 confirmed total cases in Ohio.
