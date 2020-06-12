Dr. Amy Acton to appear on COVID-19 town hall with Big Bird and other Sesame Street characters

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Days after her resignation, Dr. Amy Acton is scheduled to participate in a CNN COVID-19 town hall event targeting children with Sesame Street characters.
“The ABCs of COVID-19: A CNN/Sesame Street Town Hall for Kids and Parents” airs on Saturday at 10 a.m.
According to CNN, Big Bird, Elmo, and other Sesame Street characters will join a panel that includes people like Dr. Sanjay Gupta and gold medalist Simone Biles.
Dr. Acton is also slated to appear on the television special.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced on Thursday that Dr. Acton was stepping down from her position as director for the state’s Department of Health.
