FBI arrests man for vandalism of Cleveland businesses during George Floyd protests; 3 others still on the run

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The FBI says one of the four individuals wanted in connection to the vandalism of downtown Cleveland businesses during the May 30 protests has been arrested.
On June 10, the FBI provided photos of the four individuals.
Within approximately 30 minutes of the photo release, tips were provided identifying 22-year-old Tandre Buchanan Jr. as the man in the orange sweatshirt seen throwing a stool through the Colossal Cupcakes storefront in downtown Cleveland.
“Tandre Buchanan Jr. crossed the line of what was supposed to be a peaceful protest in Cleveland on May 30 and engaged in criminal activity,” Special Agent in Charge Eric B. Smith said. “Buchanan violated the rights of a fellow Clevelander by breaking into her business, destroying her property, and terrifying her and her employees as they hid inside.”
A federal arrest warrant was issued for Buchanan and he was arrested on June 11 on a charge for interference with commerce by threats or violence.
Buchanan will make his first appearance in federal court on Friday.
The other three individuals wanted by the FBI have not been brought into custody yet.
Anyone with information regarding the individuals should contact law enforcement at 216-622-6842.
Reward money is available.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.