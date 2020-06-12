It’s Superman Day! Here’s the comic book hero’s connection to Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s Superman Day!
While the June 12 holiday may be atypical, Clevelanders still have a reason to celebrate.
That’s because the comic book hero was created right here in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood.
Glenville area residents Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster created the Man of Steel during the Great Depression.
Just eight years after the duo met at Glenville High School in 1930, Superman made his debut on April 18, 1938, on the cover of DC’s “Action Comics No. 1.”
Enthusiasts can visit Seigel’s childhood home, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and ironically painted blue, red, and yellow, on 10622 Kimberly Avenue.
