Lake County kitten trapped under nurse’s car gets saved and adopted all in the same day

CONCORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lake County kitten’s luck turned around when it was saved from a nurse’s car and adopted by its rescuer all in the same day.
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office was conducting a business check at TriPoint Medical Center when deputies were alerted of a kitten that must have crawled into the engine compartment of a nurse’s car and got trapped, according to Sgt. Infalvi.
Sgt. Infalvi said deputies tried to get the kitten out in the parking lot themselves but didn’t have any luck.
So, deputies reached out to Bob’s Garage and Towing for some advice on how to safely get their furry four-legged friend out.
“Bob’s Garage understood that an animal was in distress and that a tired nurse wished to return home to her family,” so Jared Fox of Bob’s Garage told deputies that he was on his way, according to Sgt. Infalvi.
Thanks to the collaborative help of some Tripoint staff members, Jared Fox, and Lake County deputies responding to the rescue, the kitten was freed and unharmed.
Not only did the Lake County’s Sheriff’s Office help save the day, but one of them gave the kitten their “furever” home.
Deputy Rowland’s family grew by four feet, making his daughter, Adaline, a happy big sister!
