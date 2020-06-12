14 new confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Public Health said Friday there are 14 new confirmed coronavirus cases reported in the city, which brings the total cumulative to 1,803 confirmed cases citywide.
The new confirmed cases include males and females whose ages range from under 13 years old to their 70s. In addition, three probable cases were reported bringing the total number of probable cases to 461. CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.
Health officials reported no new deaths in the city, which means the total cumulative stands at 71 dead citywide.
You can view Ohio’s Friday COVD-19 numbers update below.
The City of Cleveland COVID-19 Dashboard displays the most recent preliminary data from the Ohio Department of Health about COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths and recoveries in Cleveland by selected demographics.
. For individuals’ privacy, CDPH will not be releasing any additional demographic info related to COVID-19 cases aside from age range and gender.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.