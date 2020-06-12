Northeast Ohio: Sun filled day; chilly weekend ahead

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We had a little secondary front track through early this morning. A reinforcing shot of cooler air is building in today and the weekend. It is looking very bright today. A sunny sky. Afternoon temperatures will be in the lower to middle 70s as the comfortable summer pattern rolls on. The latest data has a weak disturbance rolling in from the northwest this evening. This will kick off a few showers. A little better threat for some light rain will be overnight. Temperatures drop well into the 50s by early morning tomorrow.