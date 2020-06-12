Northeast Ohio weather: Rain returns overnight, cool June weekend ahead

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Today has been yet another absolutely stunning day.
I expect us to stay nice and dry through at least 10:00 PM.
A weak little disturbance will move through overnight, bringing us passing showers after 11:00 PM.
Tonight will also be quite cool with temperatures in the lower 50s by morning.
It would not surprise me if some of our inland communities woke up in the 40s!
Typical overnight lows for this time of the year are in the upper 50s, by the way.
Speaking of cool weather, the weekend is going to be borderline chilly for June.
High temperatures will only climb into the 60s tomorrow.
We should top out around 70 degrees on Sunday.
If you’re keeping track, a “normal” high for this time of the year would be in the upper 70s.
