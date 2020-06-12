Ohio legislator fired from job as physician following comments about African-Americans and their hygiene

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio State Sen. Steven Huffman was fired from his job as an emergency room physician following remarks made about COVID-19′s impact on African-Americans, according to the Ohio Legislative Black Caucus.
The Republican lawmaker from the Tipp City area referred to African-Americans as the “colored population” and asked if they are more susceptible to the coronavirus because “they did not wash their hands as well as other groups” during a recent Senate Health Committee hearing on whether racism should be declared a public health crisis.
Since the remarks, Sen. Huffman has faced pressure from groups like the Ohio Legislative Black Caucus Foundation and the ACLU of Ohio to step down from his position as state lawmaker.
Sen. Huffman has since apologized for his comments.
