Riverside High School’s Senior Send-off greeted with cheers and high praise

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It wasn’t how students at Riverside High School planned to graduate, or even say goodbye, but it’s a lesson in life about how things can change in the blink of an eye.
About 60 teachers and staff members from the Riverside Local School District lined up in the high school parking lot Friday night.
They were waiting for a drive-by from members of the Riverside Senior Class of 2020. A Senior Send-off to kick off a graduation weekend during a school year upended by the pandemic.
Jaime McIntyre is a senior class advisor and teacher at Riverside, and planned the event, “Just getting to see them on a Zoom call or a text or emails is not the same. So over the next three days I’ll be able to see all of them and at least get to say goodbye.”
Other teachers tell 19 News that this Senior Send-off speaks to how tightly knit the community truly is, even senior citizens have taken the time to cheer on the Class of 2020.
Kyle Andre is an English teacher at Riverside, “It just really shows how much we care for one another, and how important those last moments are.”
Megan Gidley is a graduating senior at Riverside, “I feel like no other senior class has gotten this and it feels really nice to be supported by the entire community."
This class of 344 students will split up and walk the stage over two days.
