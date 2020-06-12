St Ed’s star drafted by Reds

Mackenzie Wainwright (Source: St Edward HS)
By Chris Dellecese | June 12, 2020 at 1:14 PM EDT - Updated June 12 at 1:14 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Mackenzie Wainwright has a bright future.

Now he has a choice to make.

Wainwright, who starred in baseball and football at St Edward high school, was drafted in round 4 Thursday by the Cincinnati Reds.

He had already committed to Ohio State on a baseball scholarship.

According to Baseball America, the bonus slot value for the 113th pick is $512,400.

This year’s deadline is August 1 for drafted players to sign.

Either way, Wainwright told the team’s website he wants to be a role model for future black baseball players.

