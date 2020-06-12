Two Pennsylvania men indicted on several charges for their acts in downtown Cleveland protests

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The United States Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio announced Friday that a federal grand jury returned a four-count indictment, and have charged Brandon Michael Althof Long, 23, and Devon Bryce Poland, 22.
The two men from Erie, Pennsylvania, are charged with one count each of conspiracy to riot and cause civil disorder, conspiracy to use fire to commit a felony, interstate travel to riot, and transporting any firearm in furtherance of civil disorder.
“Today’s indictment alleges that these two defendants traveled across state lines not to engage in Constitutionally protected free speech, but with the intent to burn and loot downtown Cleveland,” said U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman said in a released statement. “The men and women of the Justice Department, working with our state and local partners, are committed to holding accountable anyone responsible for the numerous criminal actions that occurred in Cleveland on May 30. This indictment represents the first of such federal charges filed in this district, but they are not expected to be the last.”
“The indictments of Mr. Poland and Mr. Long mark just the beginning of our combined law enforcement effort to identify, locate, and apprehend those who exploited a peaceful protest for their personal, but very short-term, gain,” said FBI SAC Eric B. Smith in a released statement. “The FBI, along with all of our federal, state, and local partners, will not cease in our efforts to bring those responsible for May 30th’s carnage to justice. We continue to review every available photo, video, and social media posting to piece together the violent activity that occurred in Cleveland, and to identify those who had a hand in making it happen."
On May 31, the FBI executed a search warrant on iPhones found in the defendant’s vehicle and reviewed messages between Long and Poland that contain statements that demonstrate an intent by Long and Poland to travel from Pennsylvania to Cleveland on May 30, to participate in, promote, encourage, and aid and abet the criminal riots. In these messages, the defendants discuss bringing with them supplies for an incendiary device, looting, and rioting.
This case is being investigated by the Cleveland Division of the FBI and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Duncan Brown.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.