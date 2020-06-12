Two Pennsylvania men indicted on several charges for their acts in downtown Cleveland protests

“The indictments of Mr. Poland and Mr. Long mark just the beginning of our combined law enforcement effort to identify, locate, and apprehend those who exploited a peaceful protest for their personal, but very short-term, gain,” said FBI SAC Eric B. Smith in a released statement. “The FBI, along with all of our federal, state, and local partners, will not cease in our efforts to bring those responsible for May 30th’s carnage to justice. We continue to review every available photo, video, and social media posting to piece together the violent activity that occurred in Cleveland, and to identify those who had a hand in making it happen."