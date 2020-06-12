US Marshals capture man accused of gunning down 15-year-old boy in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Aaren Washington, 24, on Friday for the murder of a 15-year-old boy.
Washington, who was wanted by the Cleveland Division of Police. is suspected of fatally shooting the boy.
A warrant for Washington’s arrest was issued this afternoon in connection with the homicide that occurred in the middle of the afternoon on March 30 in the area of East 40th Street and Woodland Avenue, authorities said.
The victim was shot several times including in the chest. Tinisha Thomas, 44, was arrested on April 28 by U.S. Marshals. She is believed to be the getaway driver during the homicide.
On Friday afternoon, members of the task force tracked Washington to an apartment building in the 27000 block of Chardon Road. Washington surrendered peacefully.
U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott stated, “Members of the task force worked closely with Cleveland homicide detectives to identify and quickly locate this violent suspect, one wanted for killing a child.”
