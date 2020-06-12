Woman in search of hit-and-run driver that crashed into her in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Now a victim needs your help to find the person responsible.
When bad drivers do dangerous things we all should help get them off the roads. That’s the way Martha Bialek feels and she has good reason. A hit-and-skip driver could have killed her when he hit her car and sped away.
“On my one side, my spine was misaligned, the cervical region right here in my neck. I was able to get it re-aligned. The chiropractor was able to crack it back into place. This side is still really swollen so they can’t really do anything with it.”
Now Martha Bialek is facing at least six-weeks of therapy.
She was on her way to work Monday morning when her car was rear-ended on 90 East.
“This is where I got hit. I tried pulling off to the side right here. I put my hazards on and I got to the side and you see this is the vehicle that hit me. Guy just kept going.”
She was momentarily stunned, but shook it off and went after the hit/skip driver while calling 9-1-1.
"I got a picture that’s kind of blurry. You can zoom in and see. The digits look like 7497 and you can tell what kind of car it is. It’s narrowed down to a BMW 3 Series.
Martha sounds like a detective with that level of detail. That’s because she studied criminology in college.
“The year is probably a 2009-2012. It’s a 2-door, metallic, grey color with a male driver. He had a female passenger.”
She’s studying nursing now and was heading to work at the Cleveland Clinic. Then this happened.
“There was a car in front of me that was slowing down. I put on my brakes and the car behind me, I saw it in my rearview and come up hit my car from behind.”
“It’s cracked all the way through here.”
Her boyfriend and her father were able to snitch the bumper back together until everything can be repaired.
“When he hit me from behind the bumper fell off both sides. Here and back here. It did some pretty serious damage underneath it. The trunk and the bumper and all the bars are bent so.”
The front end of the car that hit her is damaged. If you know who the reckless driver is, call the police. Get him off the roadways before he kills somebody.
