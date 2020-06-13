Apartment fire on Cleveland’s East Side claims life of 21-year-old mother whose baby was rescued in critical condition

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner confirmed one of the seven residents brought to MetroHealth Hospital after a fire broke out in an apartment on East 143rd Street and Milverton Road early Thursday morning has died.
The Medical Examiner said 21-year-old Jade Davis passed away from her injuries at MetroHealth Hospital on Friday.
Davis’ family identified her as the mother who was rescued from the third floor by firefighters along with her 4-month-old son.
Firefighters brought the baby down a ladder from the third-floor window while his mother was carried down the stairs, according to Cleveland Fire.
Both were brought to the hospital in critical condition.
She told 19 News the baby was doing better, but the mother’s health was more questionable.
A woman at the scene told 19 News on Thursday she was the adult victim’s aunt.
“She has three children. Her fiancé got the two oldest out, and when he went back to get her, I guess the smoke was too bad and he passed out and couldn’t get back in to her. From my understanding, they found my niece on the stairwell, not breathing, no pulse, no nothing," she said.
She told 19 News the baby was doing better.
Cleveland Fire Department spokesperson Lt. Mike Norman said,“These smoke [and] heat respiratory injury are difficult to assess,” he said. “[We] should have a better idea after 48 hours.”
PREVIOUS COVERAGE FROM THURSDAY:
The flames reportedly erupted just before 4 a.m. at Allen House.
Cleveland Fire also confirmed one firefighter suffered a burn on his wrist and was brought to MetroHealth Hospital.
According to EMS, three men and one boy were stable as crews brought them to the hospital.
The Cleveland Fire Chief said two units were engulfed in flames and four were seriously damaged out of the 24-unit building.
However, all residents are affected.
“There’s a lot of water damage, burnt stuff, it’s bad in there,” said resident Gregg Burns, adding that his particular unit was unharmed. “It’s fine, no damage at all. Everything is good in there.”
“It’s crazy with everything going on in the world with [COVID-19] and the riots, everything’s just bad. The world is going through it right now," said Burns.
The Red Cross was on scene assisting the displaced residents.
Officials believe the fire was accidental, but it is still under investigation.
“I’m told there was a power outage in this area overnight. That can lead to the use of candles or other alternative lighting sources which can present a fire hazard,” Cleveland Fire said.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.