Cleveland Police officer under investigation for use of force during downtown riots

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police confirmed an officer is under an internal affairs investigation regarding the use of force during the downtown riot on May 30.
Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said the Cleveland Division of Police has not named the officer.
Details of the investigation or the alleged use of force have not yet been released.
19 News reached out to the Cleveland Police Patrolmen’s Association for a statement.
