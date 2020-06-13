2,554 coronavirus deaths reported in Ohio, at least 40,848 cases statewide

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Saturday, the Ohio Department of Health said 2,554 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 40,848 cases reported statewide.
Out of the total 6,864 hospitalizations reported on Saturday, at least a total of 1,754 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
You can view how the state breaks everything down below.
An additional 2,955 cases and 230 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
There are 2,324 confirmed dead in Ohio, and 37,893 confirmed total cases in Ohio.
