Former president of Akron Fire Fighters Association Local 330 passes away from occupational cancer

“Russ was always proud to be a firefighter and a member of Local 330," Local 330 said in a Facebook post. “Whether it was at city hall, the statehouse, or the US Capitol, He always fought for workers’ rights. To make the job of a firefighter as safe as possible. Fire Fighters and workers across this state, have lost a passionate advocate for safer working conditions and workers’ rights. Russ will be greatly missed. Not only as a supporter of unions but more importantly, as a friend to many.”