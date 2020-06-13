Former president of Akron Fire Fighters Association Local 330 passes away from occupational cancer

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Former president of the Akron Fire Fighters Association Local 330, Russ Brode, passed away earlier Saturday from occupational cancer, Local 330 said.
Russ served as president of this organization from 2014-2018.
“Russ was always proud to be a firefighter and a member of Local 330," Local 330 said in a Facebook post. “Whether it was at city hall, the statehouse, or the US Capitol, He always fought for workers’ rights. To make the job of a firefighter as safe as possible. Fire Fighters and workers across this state, have lost a passionate advocate for safer working conditions and workers’ rights. Russ will be greatly missed. Not only as a supporter of unions but more importantly, as a friend to many.”
Local 330 continued and said, “May peace be with him and his family today."
They said arrangements will be posted on their Facebook page once everything is finalized.
