Homicide investigation underway after 43-year-old man was found unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A homicide investigation is underway by Akron Police and The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office after Brian Powers, 43, was found in a grassy area, and unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds.
The Summit County Medical Examiner said Powers was found in a grassy area near East Buchtel Avenue and Chapel Drive by a bystander.
Akron Police and EMS responded to the scene, and Powers was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:01 Saturday morning.
