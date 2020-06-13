Homicide investigation underway after 43-year-old man was found unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds in Akron

(Source: 19 News)
By Simon Hannig | June 13, 2020 at 7:10 PM EDT - Updated June 13 at 7:15 PM

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A homicide investigation is underway by Akron Police and The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office after Brian Powers, 43, was found in a grassy area, and unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds.

The Summit County Medical Examiner said Powers was found in a grassy area near East Buchtel Avenue and Chapel Drive by a bystander.

Akron Police and EMS responded to the scene, and Powers was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:01 Saturday morning.

