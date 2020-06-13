Mansfield Police officer taken to hospital after car crashes into his cruiser, 2 others injured

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - The Mansfield Police Department confirms an officer was brought to the hospital after a car crashed into his cruiser at approximately 8:22 p.m. on Friday.
According to the report, Office Justin Cikity was responding to a “call for assistance” from other officers on Emerald Avenue at the scene of a fight.
Officer Cikity was eastbound on East 1st Street in a marked police cruiser with lights and sirens on when a 2007 Kia drove into his lane northbound of Bowers Avenue after stopping for a stop sign and crashed into his cruiser, according to the report.
Police said Officer Cikity was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The 22-year-old woman driving the Kia and the 19-year-old woman in the passenger seat were also brought to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.
The report said the Ohio State Highway Patrol was called to the scene and is handling the investigation.
