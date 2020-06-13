7 new confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Public Health said Saturday there are seven new confirmed coronavirus cases reported in the city, which brings the total cumulative to 1,810 citywide.
The new confirmed cases include males and females whose ages range from under 19 years old to their 80s. In addition, one more probable case was reported bringing the total number of probable cases to 462. CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.
Health officials reported no new deaths in Saturday’s update, which means the total cumulative is 71 fatalities.
You can view Ohio’s number update from Saturday below.
The City of Cleveland COVID-19 Dashboard displays the most recent preliminary data from the Ohio Department of Health about COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths and recoveries in Cleveland by selected demographics. View the dashboard here. For individuals’ privacy, CDPH will not be releasing any additional demographic info related to COVID-19 cases aside from age range and gender.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.