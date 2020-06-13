On this day 4 years ago: Kyrie Irving, LeBron James dominate Golden State Warriors in game 5 of 2016 NBA Finals (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On this day four years ago, Kyrie Irving and LeBron James put on one of the most dominating displays in NBA Finals history, as both of them had 41 points apiece, which the led the Cleveland Cavaliers to victory in game five.
Irving had 41 points while shooting 71 percent from the field, along with six assists, three rebounds, and two steals. James finished with 41 points on 53 percent shooting, 16 rebounds, seven assists, and three blocks.
The Cavs would go on to defeat the Warriors, which led to the eventual comeback where the Cavs would win their first title in franchise history and the first one in Cleveland in 52 years.
You can watch the highlight video below.
