Unity rally in Lakewood pushes for togetherness, support of black lives, and LGBTQ+ rights

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - A big local rally was held Saturday to address police reform and racial injustice.
Organizers said the peaceful rally was meant to create a voice not only for black lives but especially for LGBTQ+ black lives, who face heightened levels of target racism.
State Senator Nickie Antonio also spoke at the rally, and said: “Something is different right now than we’ve seen before, but we have been in this place before.”
You can listen to her full comments below.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.