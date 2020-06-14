195 COVID-19 deaths in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Summit County Public Health said Sunday there are 195 coronavirus deaths in Summit County, which includes confirmed and probable.
The total cumulative of cases in health care workers is 251 countywide.
Health officials said the total cumulative in cases is 1,683, which includes confirmed and probable cases.
In total, there are 150 deaths in long term care facilities.
Steps that residents can take to slow the spread of the virus include:
- Maintain a six-foot distance from other individuals.
- Wear a cloth face covering when out in public.
- Cover your coughs and sneezes with your elbow or sleeve, or a tissue and then throw the tissue in the trash and wash your hands afterwards.
- Washing your hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom or before eating. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
- Avoid touching your face – especially your eyes, nose, and mouth – with unwashed hands.
- Stay home if you have cold or flu-like symptoms, for seven days after your illness onset or three days after your fever resolves without fever-reducing medicine, and avoid close contact with people who are sick.
You can view Ohio’s updated numbers from Sunday below.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.