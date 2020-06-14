3 new deaths reported in Cleveland due to COVID-19; 14 new confirmed cases citywide

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Public Health said Sunday three residents have died due to coronavirus, which brings the total cumulative to 74 dead citywide.
The new fatalities include men and women ranging in age from their 40s to their 70s.
Health officials said there are 14 new confirmed cases in the city, which brings the total cumulative to 1,817 citywide. CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.
Seven of the cases reported yesterday were transferred to the Cuyahoga County Board of Health because they occurred in long term care facilities and the individuals were not residents of the city, health officials said.
You can view Ohio’s numbers update from Sunday below.
The City of Cleveland COVID-19 Dashboard displays the most recent preliminary data from the Ohio Department of Health about COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths and recoveries in Cleveland by selected demographics. View the dashboard here. For individuals’ privacy, CDPH will not be releasing any additional demographic info related to COVID-19 cases aside from age range and gender.
