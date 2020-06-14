Organization in Akron holding a virtual beer tasting fundraiser to raise money for student scholarships

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An organization in Akron called, Akron Promise, is holding a virtual beer tasting fundraiser event to raise money for the scholarships the organization provides to the graduates of Kenmore-Garfield High School that attend Stark State College.
The virtual beer tasting fundraiser starts at 7 p.m. on June 26.
If you donate any amount, you will be given an invitation to their livestream event. 100 percent of the proceeds will go directly to the student scholarships.
The organization said those outside the Akron area will get a list of the various styles and are encouraged to get a flight from local breweries.
You can donate, and view the donation levels here.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.