10 people shot within 10 hours in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police confirmed seven shootings injured nine people and killed one man within 10 hours.
The youngest victim is just 6-months-old.
Here are the descriptions of the shootings from Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia.
Saturday
5 p.m.
Two males were shot in the 530 block of East 123rd Street after there was an incident with the shooter’s dog earlier in the evening.
Multiple homes were also struck with bullets during the shooting.
11 p.m.
A 28-year-old man was shot in the back by a suspect driving a silver car in the 111600 block of Miles Avenue.
EMS took the victim to MetroHealth Hospital.
11 p.m.
A female and a 6-month-old baby were shot in their car by a suspect driving by in a possible road rage incident on East 116th Street and Union Avenue.
A sergeant on scene said both victims sustained non-fatal injuries.
Sunday
12 a.m.
One female was shot in the thumb and another female was shot in the arm on East 79th Street and Garden Valley.
1:30 a.m.
A male suffered a graze wound to the leg in the 2300 block of St. Clair Avenue and driven to University Hospitals.
2 a.m.
A 25-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the knee at East 116th Street and Buckeye Road and driven to University Hospitals.
3 a.m.
A 22-year-old man was fatally shot in his car on East 70th Street and Kinsman Avenue by another male who drove up and fired bullets into his car.
When they arrived, EMS was already on scene helping the victim before taking him to University Hospitals where he was later pronounced dead.
No arrests have been made.
Cleveland Police also confirmed a homicide investigation is underway after a 6-week-old boy died on Sunday morning.
