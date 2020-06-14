Possible road rage leads to 6-month-old baby, female getting shot in their car in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police confirmed a possible road rage incident led to a 6-month-old baby and a female shot in a car on Saturday night.
Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said the suspect opened fire from their car into the victim’s car at East 116th Street and Union Avenue around 11 p.m.
According to the report, the Sergeant on scene said both victims suffered non-fatal injuries.
Police have not yet confirmed if the suspect has been identified.
This was one of seven shootings that injured nine people and killed one within 10 hours in Cleveland overnight.
Return to 19 News for updates.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.