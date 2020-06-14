2 shot after incident with gunman’s dog in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police confirmed two males were shot in the 500 block of East 123rd Street after an incident with the suspect’s dog earlier in the evening.
Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said the suspect fired at the victims around 5 p.m. on Saturday, striking the two males and multiple homes in the area.
Police have not released the name of the suspect.
The conditions of the victims are unknown at this time.
Police did not give details on the incident with the dog.
