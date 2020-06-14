Sunday morning shooting claims life in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police confirmed a homicide investigation is underway after a shooting claimed the life of a male on Sunday morning.
Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said the shooting happened around 3 a.m. on East 71st Street and Kinsman Avenue.
The identity of the victim has yet to be released.
Police have not confirmed if any suspects have been identified or arrests made.
This was one of seven shootings to happen in Cleveland within 10 hours, according to Sgt. Ciaccia.
