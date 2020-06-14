Weeklong virtual job fair in Cuyahoga County starts June 15

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - More than 75 area employers during the week of June 15 are expecting to attend the weeklong virtual job fair, according to OhioMeansJobs|Cleveland-Cuyahoga County and Cuyahoga County. County officials anticipate that hundreds of open jobs will be available.
At least 75 employers will be taking part in a week-long virtual job fair in Cuyahoga County that starts Monday, June 15.
Major employers include University Hospitals, Cleveland Clinic, Amazon, Lowe’s, Ohio Savings Bank, Giant Eagle, FedEx Ground, The U.S. Census Bureau, Cedar Point, and the Cleveland Metropolitan Housing Authority.
Available positions range widely from entry-level to executive roles, said Frank Brickner, OhioMeansJobsǀCleveland-Cuyahoga County interim executive director. Industries represented will include health care, manufacturing, transportation, service, government, and others.
“This will be a great turnout,” Brickner said in a released statement. “It appears that the economy is adjusting to new conditions, and many companies are ready to hire. Our goal is to get qualified job seekers in front of these employers and make the right connections for everyone.”
Registered job seekers who are unable to find employment during the event will be contacted by OhioMeansJobsǀCleveland-Cuyahoga County for extended assistance. This might include career exploration, job matching, preparing a resume, and soft skills training. The agency also has access to a variety of scholarships and educational options.
Cuyahoga County committed $150,000 to create the virtual job fair, and the Mandel Supporting Foundation at the Jewish Federation of Cleveland provided an additional $150,000 toward the effort. Employers interested in participating can call (216) 777-8202 to register. Job seekers can visit the virtual job fair home page to register.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.