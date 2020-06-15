Akron police investigating shooting death of 18-year-old woman

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Police Department is investigating the city’s latest homicide after an 18-year-old woman was found dead.
Police say on Sunday around 1:30 p.m. Akron police were called to North Howard Street and West North Stree for a shooting.
Once police arrived they discovered a woman in a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.
The 18-year-old woman was transported to the hospital where she died early Monday morning.
An autopsy of the victim is scheduled for Monday.
Police have yet to identify the victim.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.