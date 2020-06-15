American Red Cross handing out gift cards to blood donors; donations will fuel Covid-19 research

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Christy Peters from the American Red Cross said blood donations are being used for additional Covid-19 research.
“We also know that a lot of public health organizations are doing research and trying to understand this virus, and we’re hoping that maybe the data that we can collect as part of these test results will help them in those processes," she said.
Peters said they want healthy people to donate since they are just checking on antibodies, not diagnosing infections.
“I think a lot of people forget that blood donations and blood products are not something that we can manufacture, so it only comes from the community coming forward to give on a regular basis and helping out their fellow community members. We’re seeing an increase in demand from local hospitals as they get back to business as usual," she said.
The Red Cross is also making sure everyone is safe when people come in and donate.
“So knowing how many people will be there at a certain amount of time ensures that we have good spacing and that we are following social distancing guidelines," Peters said.
Wearing a mask is also a requirement.
If you don’t have one the Red Cross will provide one.
Plus, donors will be getting a gift.
When you come to donate you will receive a $5 Amazon gift card, which will be good through June 30.
You will get results back about the Covid-19 antibodies within 7-10 business days.
You can schedule an appointment using the link below:
