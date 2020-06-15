Breer: Browns would offer up to $15-million for Clowney

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, the Browns would be willing to offer a one-year contract for $15-million to free agent pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney.
The 27-year old played his first five years in Houston before being traded to Seattle before last season. He has compiled 32 career sacks, only two seasons of more than seven sacks. Last year he had three in 13 games for the Seahawks.
Clowney has his critics. As Breer points out, “There have been questions about how dedicated he’s been to the mental side of the game, which contributed to how he fell out of favor in Houston, and that’s reflected on tape that still shows a guy relying on his physical ability above all else.”
Pairing the first overall pick of the 2014 draft with the first overall pick of the 2017 draft, Myles Garrett, would give the Browns a pair of high-pedigree pass rushers on the edges.
