Cleveland City Council members grill Police Chief Calvin Williams over minority recruitment

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Some Cleveland City Council members were grilling Police Chief Calvin Williams about minority recruitment within the department.
It was a big topic at Monday's safety committee meeting in the wake of the recent killings of George Floyd and others.
“We don't have people of color policing our neighborhoods. That is a major issue and a major problem,” said Councilman Joe Jones.
Jones says the city’s police department doesn’t match the city’s population, which he said is 50 percent African American men and women.
“Right now, from my understanding 60% of the police force currently is white men. Is that true?” Jones asked. Chief Williams said, “Approximately, yes, 59%.” Jones responded, “That’s horrible.”
Jones asked if the department’s consent decree talked about increasing the number of minority officers. It was signed five years ago, after the Department of Justice’s staggering report found a pattern of excessive force by Cleveland Police.
“It talks about increasing and diversifying the police division, yes,” said Williams.
Chief Williams said it doesn’t speak to a specific race or ethnicity and he feels the department doesn’t need to be an exact reflection of the community.
“If the council wants to have that specific conversation whether online or off-line about specifically African-Americans and what the numbers would look like, I think that should be the topic,” said Williams.
Jones also asked about discipline under the consent decree, specifically how many times an officer has to be disciplined before being fired.
Chief Williams said there is no definitive number as there are different levels of discipline. “The consent decree talks about our disciplinary process being fair across-the-board,” said Chief Williams.
Jones then questioned Chief Williams about racism in the department. “The consent decree was not set up for that. If your question to me is, ‘Is there people that have racist values in the division?’ I would say ‘yes.’ Just like every major organization in this country,” said Chief Williams.
Mike Polensek, the council’s longest serving member, feels the department has come a long way, but they’ve got to work on getting rid of the perception the department is not open to hiring black police officers.
