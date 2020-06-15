Cleveland Heights PD: 2 teens killed in hammock accident

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two teens were killed in a hammock accident on Sunday night, according to Cleveland Heights police.
On Sunday, around 7:45 p.m, police were called to Berkshire Road because of a couple of girls trapped underneath some bricks.
Police say that the two girls seemed to have been on a hammock that was tied to a tree and a brick pillar.
According to officials, the brick pillar collapsed and fell on the two girls.
The pillar was pulled off of the teens, and they were freed.
They both received immediate treatment at a nearby hospital but later died from their injuries.
The two girls were 14-years-old and 13-years-old.
The incident remains under investigation.
