Cleveland police looking for suspect accused of shooting 6-month-old, pregnant woman in road rage incident

By Alan Rodges | June 15, 2020 at 11:59 AM EDT - Updated June 15 at 11:59 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are looking for a man accused of shooting a 6-month-old baby and a pregnant woman in an apparent road rage incident.

The victims in the shooting said they were just going to the gas station when a vehicle cut them off and unloaded gunfire into their vehicle.

According to the report, witnesses saw the pictured vehicle pull up to the victims’ vehicle honking the horn, cutting it off, and then shooting at it.

The shooting happened on June 13 near E. 116.

Police say that a 6-month-old baby had been shot in the back and a woman who is 7-months-pregnant was shot in the leg.

Neither sustained life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses say that the pictured suspect is about 46-years-old and was reportedly seen driving the black SUV.

If anyone knows anything they are being asked to call police at 216-623-5418.

